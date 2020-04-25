The Borno State government has confirmed 15 cases of covid-19, out of which, three have died .

One of the confirmed cases is an internally displaced person in the Bakassi Camp.

The state commissioner for health, Salisu Kwaya Bura who is also the secretary of the state covid-19 committee said, the IDP led a funeral prayer to the first case in the state who died days back.

“He was quarantined immediately and contact tracing was done by the response team”.

According to the commissioner, the internally displaced person is at the Isolation centre and all his contacts have been quarantined for further testing.