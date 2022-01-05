COVID-19: Hong Kong bans flights from UK, U.S, Canada, others for two weeks

Hong Kong has banned flights from the United Kingdom for two weeks due to concerns about a fifth wave of COVID-19 infections.

The city on Wednesday, issued a ban on inbound aircraft from eight nations, including the United Kingdom and the United States, as well as increased restrictions.

Health officials are now searching the city for COVID-19 patient’s close relatives, some of whom are believed to have been aboard a Royal Caribbean ship on a “cruise to nowhere” that had been ordered to return to port.

According to Hong Kong’s leader, Carrie Lam, Australia, Canada, France, India, Pakistan, and the Philippines are among the countries that will be prohibited from 8 to 21 January.

She added that from Friday, the government will prohibit indoor dining in restaurants after 6 p.m., and that swimming pools, sports centers, bars and clubs, museums, and other facilities would be closed for at least two weeks.