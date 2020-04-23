Nigerian governors have unanimously agreed to the implementation of a two-week inter-state lockdown to stop the spread of coronavirus from state to state.

In a teleconference meeting on Wednesday, the Nigerian Governors Forum also called for the decentralization of covid-19 response to curb the spread of the virus.

The governors also resolved to set up Covid-19 committees at the regional level, headed by their state commissioners of health, to strengthen the coordinated implementation of necessary public health recommendations across states.