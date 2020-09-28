Taraba State Governor Darius Ishaku has expressed satisfaction with the work done by the COVID-19 Task Force committee which has resulted in a drop in the number of cases with no fatality recorded.

Governor Ishaku said he will ensure that nobody in his State dies of the Coronavirus.

Taraba is one of the few States that has not record any fatality from the pandemic.

A report submitted by the taskforce committee shows that the State so far recorded 95 cases of the Coronavirus.

It says that all victims were successfully treated and have rejoined their families.

Advertisement

The Governor who received an Executive Summary of the activities of the Task Force at Government House Jalingo attributed the low cases and high rate of survival to the early and adequate preparations by his administration.

The Governor recalled how he was heavily criticised by opponents for his timely decision to lock down and close markets, worship centres and State borders.

He assured that efforts are being intensified to keep the killer virus completely out of Taraba and to ensure nobody dies as a result of it.

The Ishaku administration is expanding testing and isolation facilities in the State to ensure cases, when they occur, are promptly and properly handled.

Speaking earlier, the chairman of the Task Force, Dr Vakkai attributed the successes recorded in the battle against the pandemic to the moral and material support from the Governor.

Advertisement

The residents are advised to continue to practice the safety protocol as COVID-19 remains real and deadly.