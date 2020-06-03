A part of Gombe government house complex is to be shutdown for fumigation following the death of a member of the state task force due to complications from Covid-19.

Shuaibu Danlami, a director for special services and politics at the office of the SSG and a member of the state taskforce on Covid-19, died on Sunday in Gombe after a brief illness, the taskforce on Covid-19 said on Wednesday while briefing journalists.

Chairman of the state’s Taskforce on COVID-19, Prof. Idris Mohammed disclosed that the outcome of the test conducted on the deceased was among that of several others that turned out positive.