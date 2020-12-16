Germany has entered a hard lockdown, closing schools and non-essential businesses in an attempt to stop a sharp rise in Covid-19 infections.

The measures will be in place until 10 January as the country reported another 952 deaths and 27,728 cases on Wednesday.

Christmas will see a slight easing, with one household allowed to host up to four close family members.

Under Germany’s new measures, only essential businesses such as supermarkets and banks will be allowed to remain open. Restaurants, bars and leisure centres have been shut since November. Hair salons are among the businesses which must close, while drinking alcohol in public places is forbidden.

Companies are being urged to allow employees to work from home.