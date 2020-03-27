Four persons in Gombe state have been placed on mandatory self-isolation following contact with a confirmed case.

Samples of the individuals have been taken for tests as hospitals in the northeast initiate emergency measures to prepare against an outbreak.

Twenty-seven samples have also been taken in Bauchi state.

Emergency coordination centers are being launched by state governments across the region.

Gombe has gone further to activate emergency teams in each local government area of the state.

There is a frantic race to get more isolation centers ready before an outbreak.

States are also stockpiling medication and protective gear.