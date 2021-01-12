A former Edo State Commissioner for Establishment, Labour and Special Duties, Didi Adodo, is dead.

According to reports, Didi Adodo died Tuesday morning after battling with COVID-19 complications for days.

Until his death, he was the General Secretary of the Iron and Steel Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (ISSSAN).

Mr. Adodo was also a former General Secretary of the United Labour Congress (ULC).

Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, had while swearing-in Adodo as Commissioner in Edo state, described him as a very warm, complete gentleman.

The former commissioner is survived by his wife and children.