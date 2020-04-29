The Presidential task force on COVID-19 says it is now working under a reviewed directive by Mr. President to rapidly expand testing to quickly, identify, isolate and treat confirmed cases of the CoronaVirus.

The number of confirmed cases currently reflects an insufficient progress in testing.

Health authorities says they now plan to test two million Nigerians in three months.

The DG of the centre for disease control, Chikwe Ihekweazu says more financial and material resources will be required to quickly flatten the curve of transmission.

He said the cost of carrying out one COVID – 19 test is about $18.

He also recently disclosed that more than 11,000 tests have been conducted across the country.

Despite all of this, the coordination of the government’s response plan remains a priority for the presidential taskforce, especially the situation in kano which continues to draw so much attention.

The health minister assured that Kano State is currently getting an accelerated response to the outbreak of the Coronavirus in the state.

As the next phase of the lockdown begins, with a projected plan for a phased and gradual easing of lockdown measures, the secretary to the Government of the Federation says it is also time to take a greater personal responsibility to slow down the spread of the virus.

The gleamer of hope in the dark cycle of the CoronaVirus is the expansion of testing capacity in Nigeria.