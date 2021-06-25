The Federal government has announced an extension of the deadline for second dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

According to Faisal Shuaib, Executive Director of the National Primary Health Care Development, the administration of the second dose of the vaccine was supposed to end on June 25.

However, speaking at a press conference in Abuja on Thursday, he explained that the need for the extension was due to time constraints caused by various economic and social engagements.

According to him, a total of 2,099,568 people have been vaccinated with their first doses, while 1,005,234 have received their second doses of the Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine as of 24th June 2021.

He said, “You would recall that the initial closing date for second dose administration was 25th of June, 2021. Even though we have extended the timeline for the second dose administration until 5th of July 2021.

“We understand the constraints of time arising from our various economic and social engagements and because of that, we decided to extend the administration of second dose of the vaccine until 5th of July 2021.”

Shuaib went on to say that the government is extremely frustrated with the global vaccine supply.

According to him, not only have there been huge challenges with respect to vaccine manufacturers producing enough vaccines for the world, but there also has been great inequality in terms of distribution.

“Most countries of the world have received few, and in some cases no, vaccines. This is a problem that needs to be solved urgently and we are communicating this very clearly to our international partners on behalf of Nigerians.

“Recently, we were encouraged by the swell of contributions and pledges from major nations into COVAX.

“Rich nations of the world are showing greatly increased recognition that there must be more supply produced and it must be distributed much more fairly, and they are becoming active in solving this,” he said.

Shuaib disclosed that the U.S. government has also reconfirmed its donation of 80 million doses by the end of this month.

“These supplies and other large donations of vaccines to COVAX that are now planned will enable COVAX to supply new consignments to Nigeria and other nations who need vaccines now,” he added.