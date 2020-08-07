Nigerian musician Azeez Fashola aka Naira Marley, has been arrained at the Abuja mobile court.

The FCT Administration filed charges against him for violating COVID-19 directives hosting of a concert in Abuja.

The charges include;

-violation of interstate travel

-Non wearing of face mask

-Social gathering

-Violation of curfew imposed by the FCT Administration.

He pleaded guilty to all four count charges.

Naira Marley flew in a chartered plane meant for a Lagos Judge to the Federal Capital Territory for a concert on Saturday, July 13.

The concert at the Jabi Lake Mall elicited public outcries with many who attended breaking protocols at the peak of the coronavirus pandemic.