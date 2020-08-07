Nigerian musician Azeez Fashola aka Naira Marley, has been arrained at the Abuja mobile court.
The FCT Administration filed charges against him for violating COVID-19 directives hosting of a concert in Abuja.
The charges include;
-violation of interstate travel
-Non wearing of face mask
-Social gathering
-Violation of curfew imposed by the FCT Administration.
He pleaded guilty to all four count charges.
Naira Marley flew in a chartered plane meant for a Lagos Judge to the Federal Capital Territory for a concert on Saturday, July 13.
The concert at the Jabi Lake Mall elicited public outcries with many who attended breaking protocols at the peak of the coronavirus pandemic.