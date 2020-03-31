The Enugu state government has ordered the closure of all boundaries, markets and inter-state transportation with effect from 6pm, today, Tuesday, March 31, 2020.

Categories exempted, according to Enugu State Government, are those on medical emergency services and “those dealing on food items, water, pharmaceuticals, medical equipment and other basic items of daily domestic need who must comply with the standard hygiene protocol as stipulated by the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC), including frequent hand washing with soap, use of hand sanitizer and social distancing.

Strict compliance is highly solicited.