Edo state government has declared ten-day dusk-to-dawn curfew with effect from today in a bid to halt the spread of the coronavirus.

Governor Godwin Obaseki said the decision became necessary due to rising cases of covid-19 in the state.

The governor noted that the ten-day curfew is to ensure strict compliance with measures to curb the spread of the virus.

He added that the order will be reviewed after ten days, emphasizing that measures are in place to cushion the hardship citizens might face.