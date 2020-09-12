Commercial activities will soon be blooming in Delta State, South-South Nigeria following an announcement by the government for the reopening of cinemas.

This, the state government says is to allow more businesses to reopen, but with full adherence to all the health protocols to ensure the gains achieved in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic is sustained.

At a news conference in Asaba, the Commissioner For Information, Charles Aniagwu cautions that despite the lifting of restrictions, violation of the guidelines will not be tolerated.

He is pleased to note that the curve of the virus is been flattened as the rate of infections has reduced in the state.