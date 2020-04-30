Britain’s death toll from the coronavirus outbreak has jumped to more than 26,000 , the second-highest in Europe behind Italy and third-highest in the world.

This comes after a surprise news that Prime Minister Boris Johnson had become a father again at age 55.

But the rare good news was soured by an additional 4,000 plus deaths in the overall coronavirus death toll, just as Johnson, who returned to work on Monday, is under pressure to ease a month-long lockdown.

Until now, Britain had reported only deaths of people who had tested positive for the virus in hospitals, but there has been mounting concern about high numbers of unreported victims in the wider community.

Meanwhile, nearly 85 frontline workers in the state-run National Health Service (NHS) have died from the disease.