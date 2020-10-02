President Muhammadu Buhari, on Friday, prayed for quick and full recovery for United States President, Donald Trump and his wife, Melanie, who tested positive for COVID-19.

The president’s goodwill message was contained in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, titled, ‘President Buhari wishes US President, Trump, family quick recovery’.

The president also disclosed this goodwill message on the micro site, twitter handle @mbuhari.

“President Muhammadu Buhari joins all citizens of United States of America in prayers for quick and full recovery of President Donald Trump and his wife, Melanie, who reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.

“The President notes, with sympathy, that the incident of COVID-19 in the White House manifests the challenge posed by the pandemic across the world, and difficulty in containing the spread.

Advertisement

“While wishing the American First Family speedy turnaround in their current health status, President Buhari urges more compliance among Nigerians to protocols, and adherence to advice of medical doctors, particularly epidemiologists,” the President said in a statement.