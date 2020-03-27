In the wake of rising cases of coronavirus in the country, some notable Nigerians have shown goodwill and love for country, through donations of cash and medical supplies to help contain the spread of the virus.

President Muhammadu Buhari has saluted their public-spiritedness, for standing up to be counted in the battle against the Covid-19 pandemic.

The President commended members of the Nigerian Private Sector Coalition Against Covid-19, made of people like Aliko Dangote, Abdulsamad Rabiu of BUA Group, Femi Otedola, amongst others, for contributing N1 billion each.

President Buhari urged other wealthy Nigerians to emulate such gestures, stressing that hand in hand, the country will overcome the challenges brought by the pandemic, and chart new a course in nationalism and brotherhood.