Britain’s Health Minister, Matt Hancock said on Sunday that the UK is at a tipping point on COVID-19 where more restrictions could be brought in if people don’t follow government’s rules designed to stop the spread of the virus.

COVID-19 cases have risen sharply in recent weeks to more than 4,000 per day, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson calling it a second wave and stricter lockdown measures being introduced in areas across the country.

The Health Minister said, “people have got more relaxed over the summer” but “now is the moment when everybody needs to get back” to following the rules.

Prime Minister, Boris Johnson on Saturday announced fines of up to 10,000 pounds ($12,900) for people in England who break new rules requiring them to self-isolate if they have been in contact with someone infected with COVID-19.

In addition to tighter rules on social gatherings across the country, several cities and regions in Britain have had “local lockdowns” imposed, limiting even more strictly when, where and how many people can meet up socially.