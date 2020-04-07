British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who was diagnosed with the Coronavirus on March 26, was on Monday moved to an intensive care unit of a London hospital after his condition worsened.

Johnson had been quarantined in his Downing Street residence since being diagnosed with COVID-19 on March 26 but continued to preside at daily meetings on the outbreak until Sunday.

The 55-year-old, who was admitted on Sunday evening for tests after continuing to suffer a cough and high temperature, has asked Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab to deputize for him where necessary.

Raab said Johnson was “in safe hands” at the hospital, which is treating many virus patients.