UK prime minister Boris Johnson has announced a new three-tier lockdown system in England, designed to make local COVID-19 more easy to understand in different regions.



The three-tier system goes from the medium alert level to very high alert level.

In an address to the House of Commons announcing a new three tier system Monday afternoon, Boris Johnson suggested a new full lockdown for the UK – closing schools and businesses and telling people to stay at home – would not be ‘the right course’.

He said: ‘There are those who say we should go back into a full national lockdown of indefinite duration, closing schools and businesses, telling people again to stay at home as we did in March. Once again shattering our lives and our society.

“I do not believe that would be the right course. We would not only be depriving our children of their education, we would do such damage to our economy as to erode our long-term ability to fund the NHS and other crucial public services.”

The medium alert level covers most of the country and sticks to the current national measures including the rule of six and the 10pm hospitality curfew.

Some parts of England, such as the Liverpool City Region, will enter the ‘very high’ alert level, which will see hospitality venues ordered to close, among other restrictions.

The prime minister indicated he wants other parts of the North East and North West to be put under into the ‘very high’ alert level but pointed to resistance from local leaders.

Under the ‘very high’ alert level, cross-household socialising will be banned in all settings, including private gardens, except outdoor public places such as parks, where the rule of six will apply.