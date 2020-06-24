Beijing has reported nine newly confirmed domestically-transmitted COVID-19 cases, two suspected cases and five asymptomatic cases, the municipal health commission has said.

Beijing had reported 236 confirmed domestically transmitted cases, between 11 June to 21 June, all of whom were receiving medical treatment in hospitals. One existing imported case is still hospitalized.

Beijing has also completed nucleic acid testing on over 2.34 million residents in key areas and of key groups for COVID-19 in 10 days.

According to Zhang Hua, deputy director of the Beijing Municipal Health Commission, Beijing has been screening residents for COVID-19 since a new cluster of cases was detected in the city’s Xinfadi Wholesale Market earlier June.

China has tracked the spread of the epidemic and important risk areas in the shortest possible time, showing a positive momentum in the epidemic control.

No new imported confirmed cases were reported.

Residents have been urged to be aware of the complex epidemic situation in the capital, even with the drop in numbers.