COVID-19: Austria enters lockdown for the unvaccinated as cases surge

covid-19: Austria enters lockdown for the unvaccinated as cases surge

Austria went into lockdown on Monday for anyone who had not been completely vaccinated against the coronavirus, with increased police checks to verify compliance as the country grapples with a surge in Covid-19 cases.

According to the authorities, around two million residents in the roughly nine-million country are now only allowed to leave home for a limited number of reasons, such as going to work or shopping for necessities.

Data from Johns Hopkins University, Austria recorded 13,152 new cases on Saturday, the highest daily total since the pandemic began. Although greater than in the United States, less than 65 percent of the population is completely vaccinated, one of the lowest percentages in the European Union.

The lockdown, which will initially last 10 days, will affect approximately 2 million people, or roughly one-third of the population. The lockdown will be maintained through police patrols and fines for individuals who break the severe guidelines.

Several restrictions have already been tightened. As of last week, proof of vaccination or recent recovery from covid-19 was required to enter events with a capacity of 25 or more people, hotels, hair salons, and a range of dining and entertainment locations, according to the authorities.

