Australia residents in Melbourne will be locked for another six weeks following rising fears on another wave of Coronavirus.

Starting from 11:59pm tonight, residents will no longer be allowed to leave their homes unless it’s for grocery shopping, caregiving, exercise or work.

Victoria State Premier, Daniel Andrews says this new measure comes after the State saw another daily rise of 191 new infections.

Border restrictions will also apply to metropolitan Melbourne and Mitchell Shire, a regional area of Victoria to limit the spread of the outbreak across the state.

Under the new lockdown measures, cafes and restaurants that were allowed to reopen weeks ago will return to take away and delivery only.