Australian prime minister, Scott Morrison, said on Monday that he expects his country to receive its first batches of a potential COVID-19 vaccine in January as the number of daily infections in the coutry’s hotspot fell to a 10 week low.

The prime minister said his government has struck a deal with CSL Ltd (CSL.AX) to manufacture two vaccines – one developed by rival AstraZeneca (AZN.L) and Oxford University, and another developed in CSL’s own labs with the University of Queensland.

Health Minister Greg Hunt said scientists leading the development of both vaccines have advised that recent evidence suggests both will offer “multi-year protection”.

Mr Morrison said CSL is expected to deliver 3.8 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, which is currently undergoing late-stage clinical trials in Britain, Brazil and South Africa, in January and February next year.

AstraZeneca’s candidate, AZD1222, is viewed as a frontrunner in the global race to deliver an effective vaccine to combat the virus.

Australia had announced in August that it planned to buy AZD1222, along with an agreement of intent from CSL to manufacture it. But that plan was thrown into some doubt when CSL announced shortly afterward that it will prioritise the manufacture of its own vaccine.

The CSL vaccine is due to begin second stage clinical trials in late 2020, meaning the earliest it could hit the market would be mid-2021.

Should both vaccines pass clinical trials, Australia will spend A$1.7 billion ($1.24 billion) for a total of nearly 85 million doses, Mr Morrison said.

The agreement came as Australia reported its lowest one-day rise in new COVID-19 cases since June 26, with 45 infections in the past 24 hours, 41 of which were recorded in Victoria state.