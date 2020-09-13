Spanish side, Atletico Madrid has confirmed that their manager, Diego Simeone has contracted the Coronavirus.

The shock diagnosis comes just two weeks before the club’s La Liga season opener against Granada.

The news comes as a huge blow to Atletico’s preparations for the upcoming campaign.

The manager will now be forced to cut himself off from others in quarantine for two weeks.

La Liga kicked off its 2020/21 season with a goalless draw between Eibar and Celta Vigo on Saturday.

Advertisement

It means assistant Nelson Vivas will have to take charge of affairs on the training ground after long-serving No2 German Burgos left this summer