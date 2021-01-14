Ipadeola Oriyomi, a social media influencer, has accused the Lagos state Police command of preventing him from being placed in an isolation centre after he tested positive for COVID-19.

The Social media influencer said he was arrested at a night club in Victoria Island by men of the Maroko Police Station in Lagos

He disclosed this on his Social media posts.

Oriyomi said he was thrown right back into the cell instead of being isolated or taken to an isolation centre for COVID-19 infected persons.

“They took us to Maroko Police Station where we slept overnight before they transferred us to Oshodi Taskforce,” he shared on Instagram.

Advertisement

TVC News gathered the Oriyomi has been in the custody of the Oshodi Taskforce since Monday.

He said a test for COVID-19 was carried out on him which returned positive.

“I have been in Oshodi Taskforce since Monday. They tested us yesterday for COVID-19. The test came out today and it shows I’m positive,” he said.