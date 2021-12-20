Covid-19: Annual World Economic Forum in Davos postponed over Omicron outbreak

The World Economic Forum (WEF) has postponed its annual conference in Davos due to an increase in Covid-19 cases associated with the Omicron variant. The conference was postponed due to “continuing uncertainty surrounding the Omicron pandemic,” the body said on Monday.

The annual meeting was set to take place in Davos-Klosters, Switzerland, from January 17 to 21, 2022.

While the WEF did not announce the new dates, it maintained that it would be held over the summer.

“Current pandemic conditions make it extremely difficult to deliver a global in-person meeting. Preparations have been guided by expert advice and have benefited from the close collaboration of the Swiss government at all levels,” WEF said in a statement.

It stated that, despite the meeting’s tight health measures, the transmissibility of Omicron, as well as its influence on travel and mobility, necessitated the postponement.