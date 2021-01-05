Adamawa State governor, Ahmadu Fintiri, has banned all social gatherings in the state until further notice.

The decision follows the outbreak of the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic and violation of protocols by the residents in the state.

The directive was given in a statement issued by his Press Secretary, Mr Humwashi Wonosikou, on Tuesday in Yola.

Governor Fintiri warned that COVID-19 was real and is a global health crisis.

”I am highly disappointed over the lack of strict adherence to the COVID-19 protocols and measures to reduce transmission of the virus.

“The measures, include advocacy of behaviours like wearing of face masks, social distancing, washing of hands, and restrictions on public gatherings.

” Therefore, I am reminding the people of the state that the guidelines on the restriction of movement issued in March, 2020, is still in force.

”All social gatherings of more than 50 people at this time is also still in force,” Fintiri said.