With the new cases, the state now has a total of 77 active cases and 1 death.

Many residents are not convinced this truly reflects the number of those infected who have died from the pandemic

Their apprehension is bolstered by the decision of the NCDC to temporarily close down the state’s testing centre in the midst of reports of rising cases of the virus

Daily occurrences of mysterious deaths in the state, has further buttressed their suspicions that Kano may be in the centre of something big.

Both the NCDC and state government are yet to come up with a satisfactory explanation for the mysterious deaths, and numbers are rising every day.

A list came out on social media over the weekend naming prominent people that had died in Kano in one day .

It is yet to be verified and the NCDC and the state government say they have launched an investigation into the matter.

While it remains difficult to link the deaths to coronavirus, the state government says it has laid down modalities to prevent spread of the virus in the state

Kano State has been on total lockdown for more than a week.

Residents are hopeful that the government would remain proactive in finding causes of the deaths and mitigate the problem.