More than 50 Persons have been arrested in Ekiti State for flouting the “No Face-Mask,No Movement” Rule.

The arrested persons were taken to a Special Court where they were fined 5,000 Naira each for disobeying the Mask Up order.

The Chairman, COVID19 Taskforce in Ekiti State, Says the enforcement of this regulation is to ensure that the Citizens take Seriously the reality of COVID19 and the directive of the State Government on Safety Precautions.