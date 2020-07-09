No fewer than 246 Nigerians stranded in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates due to the coronavirus pandemic have returned home.

The evacuees arrived at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission,NIDCOM, the returnees all tested negative for COVID-19 and would be made to undergo 14 days self-isolation after which they would be re-tested for the virus.

The Commission says it is thankful to the Nigerian Mission in Dubai and the UAE government for paying for the flight tickets and the cost of COVIDー19 test for 131 evacuees.