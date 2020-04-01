Twelve suspected cases of Coronavirus discovered in Ondo have tested negative.

The state government also announced a total closure of all markets.

After the initial panic in some parts of the state, the results of twelve suspected cases came out negative.

At an inter-ministerial press briefing, the state Commissioner for Health, Wahab Adegbenro said vigilance and strict adherence to global best practices, are the only antidote to avoid the spread of COVID-19.

The state Commissioner for Information, announced the decision of the state government to close all markets.

The commissioner added that government has put in place measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 to the state.

Ondo is the only state in South-West Nigeria that has not recorded any case of Coronavirus.