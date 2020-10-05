Judgment will be delivered on Tuesday in the trial of founder of Sotitobire Praising Chapel, Prophet Babatunde Alfa over the disappearance of one year old Gold Kolawole in his church last year.

Alfa Babatunde and six other members of his Church are standing trial in court

A notice of judgment revealed that judgment will be delivered by 9am.

The state attorney general and commissioner for justice, Adekola Olawoye confirmed that Justice Olusegun Odusola will deliver judgement on Tuesday 6th Oct 2020 at 9am.