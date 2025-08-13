The passenger who allegedly assaulted a staff of Ibom Air staff on sunday, has been released. Magistrate olanrewaju salami of the Samuel Ilori courthouse, Ogba, Lagos struck out the five-count charge of alleged assault and other offences in a brief hearing on Wednesday....

This was after the court heard from the police prosecutor, Inspector Olubunmi Adeitan of the decision of the commissioner of police, Lagos airport command to withdraw the charges unconditionally.

She added that this development arose due to more facts made available to the police command after Monday’s Court arraignment.

‎The lead defence counsel, Adams Otakpe said he was aware and didn’t object to the decision of the Court.

‎In his ruling, the Magistrate expressed satisfaction with the position of both counsel, and accordingly struck out the charge.

‎He advised the 26-year old to always display wisdom in future no matter the aggravation, adding that she played a role in some regards in the controversy.

