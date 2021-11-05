Breaking News

Court stops FG from unlawful deduction of $418m from states’ accounts

Court stops FG from illegal deduction from states' accounts Court stops FG from illegal deduction from states' accounts

Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal high court Abuja has stopped the federal government from executing its plan to deduct $418million dollars from the bank account of the 36 states.

The Judge issued the restraining order against the federal government following an exparte application argued by counsel to the 36 states Jibril Otukepa and Ahmed Raji both senior advocate of Nigeria

While moving the application Mr Otukepa told the judge that the states would be completely crippled if the federal government should go ahead to deduct the huge amount from the bank accounts of its clients.

The federal government predicted the plan to deduct the $418million from the state account monthly as part of debts for contracts allegedly executed for the states.

After listening to the arguments of the 36 states Justice Ekwo ordered the federal government not to go ahead to make any deduction from the state account in respect of the purported court judgment until all issues relating to it are fully determined.

Post navigation

Posted in:

leave a reply

More Stories

GBENGA-DANIEL-TVCNEWS

Gbenga Daniel formally joins PDP chairmanship race

TVCN
Oct 19, 2017

The return of zoning formula by the interim leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has been…

EFCC arrests Juju Kingpin, Alaka over N250m fraud in Ogun State

TVCN
Jun 14, 2021

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC has arrested one Abayomi Kamaldeen Alaka (a.k.a Awise),…

EU member states to lift border restrictions by end of June

TVCN
Jun 5, 2020

The European Commission has called on EU member states to lift all border restrictions by the end of…

New-York-Attack-TVCNews

29-year old kills eight in New York terror attack

TVCN
Nov 1, 2017

Eight persons are dead and a dozen others injured, after a 29-year old driving a truck, struck down…

TVC News Special Reports

Dasuki: Court to rule on application for protection of witness

01 Feb 2017 12.06 am

The Federal High Court Abuja, has fixed…

Continue reading
Latest Breaking News In Nigeria Today : Court Threatens to issue arrest warrant for Stella Oduah, 8 Others

Court Threatens arrest warrants against Stella Oduah, 8 Others

12 Jul 2021 12.33 pm

A Federal High in Abuja has threatened to…

Continue reading

FG set to inject $3.2bn into bank of Agriculture

22 Nov 2016 12.49 am

The federal government of Nigeria wants…

Continue reading