Breaking News

Court Sentences Indian man to life imprisonment for using Cobra to kill wife

Court Sentences Indian man tio life imprisonment for using Cobra to kill Wife Sentenced Indian Man and Wife

An Indian court has handed a rare double life sentence to a man who murdered his wife, 25, by making a cobra bite her while she was sleeping.

Domestic media reported that Sooraj Kumar, 28, was arrested at his home in southern Kerala state in 2020 after his wife died from snakebite.

A court in Kollam district held Kumar guilty of murder.

He was held guilty for poisoning his wife and making an earlier attempt to kill her using Russell’s viper.

Judge M Manoj, sentenced the accused to two consecutive life sentences but did not accept the prosecution demand for capital punishment considering his age and opportunity to reform.

The woman suffered the fatal bite in May 2020, while she was undergoing treatment for a snake bite just weeks earlier, her family became suspicious of him.

Her family had alleged that her husband was harassing them for a dowry.

Investigations showed that Kumar was behind both attempts, he hatched a plan involving renting snakes from a handler and carrying out internet research on their bites.

India’s Supreme Court recently warned about a trend of snake-bite murders, as it denied bail to a woman and her lover accused of using a cobra to kill her mother-in-law in the northern state of Rajasthan in 2019.

The biggest challenge in the Kerala case was to prove that the snakebite was homicidal.

The prosecutor said the court was presented with a test that showed the difference between natural and induced bite marks.

The Hindu newspaper reported that two defendants were acquitted by courts in similar cases

Post navigation

Posted in:

leave a reply

More Stories

Fire razes Osogbo Artist Village, destroys art works worth over N300m

TVCN
Mar 5, 2021

Art works worth over three hundred million naira have been lost to fire that razed Osogbo Artist Village.…

Global Economy to grow by 4.7% in 2021- UNCTAD

TVCN
Mar 18, 2021

The global economy is set to grow by 4.7% this year thanks to a stronger-than-expected recovery in the…

Islamic Movement Unhappy with restriction of El-Zakzaky in India

TVCN
Aug 16, 2019

https://youtu.be/2UcoFDBTCis

Consider lobbying – Senator Lawan advises presidency on RECs

TVCN
Apr 22, 2017

As the Senate prepares to screen two ministerial nominees and twenty seven nominees for Resident Electoral…

TVC News Special Reports

At least 20 persons dead, many injured in India cremation building collapse

04 Jan 2021 6.21 pm

At least 20 people were killed and many…

Continue reading

India’s PM extends lockdown restrictions until May 3

15 Apr 2020 1.52 pm

The Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi…

Continue reading

More than 20 killed, hundreds injured as New Delhi riots overshadow Trump visit

26 Feb 2020 4.01 pm

At least 20 people have been killed in three…

Continue reading