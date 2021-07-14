A Sokoto Magistrate Court has sentenced Emmanuel Bassey and his wife Esther Emmanuel to three years imprisonment for confining their twelve year old niece in an unused fridge for eight month.

Chief Magistrate Shu’aibu Ahmad while delivering the judgement fined the couple the sum of twenty five thousand naira or six months jail term for criminal conspiracy.

He also fined the couples the sum of two hundred and seventy five thousand naira.

The Magistrate also fined them N50,000 for wrongful confinement and in default they would spend 12 months in prison.

He said that the couple were found guilty of cruelty to child and sentenced them to 12 months imprisonment with one hundred thousand naira fine and in default they would spend three years in prison.

Advertisement

The Magistrate said they would serve the sentences concurrently.

He however granted bail to Goodness Emmanuel and Happiness Emmanuel the children of Emmanuel Bassey in the sum of N500,000 and one surety each in the like sum.

TVCNEWS reported in May, 2021that a twelve year old girl was caged in an unused fridge by her aunty Esther Emmanuel with the consent of her husband Emmanuel Bassey and their two daughters.

But for timely intervention of neighbours who reported the matter to the police which led to the rescue of the girl and arrest of the perpetrators.

The survivor was taken to hospital and has recuperated under the care of Sokoto state ministry for women and children Affairs