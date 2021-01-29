The lawmaker representing the Ibaji constituency in Kogi State House of Assembly, Atule Egbunu, has been sacked.

Mr Egbunu, a member of the All Progressives Congress, was removed on Friday by Justice Inyang Ekwo of a Federal High Court in Abuja.

The legislator who had been declared the winner of a bye-election on account of his 8,515 votes was sacked on the ground that he was unlawfully nominated by the APC.

Delivering the judgment in a suit instituted by an APC chieftain, Joseph Enemona, against his party (APC) and four others, , Justice Ekwo declared Daniel Enefola of the Peoples Democratic Party as the lawmaker for Ibaji constituency, having come second with 4, 564 votes in the December 5, 2020 state election.

Enemona, a Kogi State House of Assembly aspirant, on the platform of the APC had dragged the party before the Federal High Court, challenging the legality of the September 3, 2020, primary election claimed to have been conducted by his party.

He alleged among other things, that the party unlawfully excluded six other aspirants from the primary election and also did not allow delegates to vote at the poll.