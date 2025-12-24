A Federal High Court in Lagos has ordered the detention of a Nigerian man, Lawrence Olanrewaju Folawunmi, in connection with an extradition request from the United States over his alleged role in a multi-million-dollar wire fraud scheme. Justice Akintayo Aluko gave the order after approving an appli...

A Federal High Court in Lagos has ordered the detention of a Nigerian man, Lawrence Olanrewaju Folawunmi, in connection with an extradition request from the United States over his alleged role in a multi-million-dollar wire fraud scheme.

Justice Akintayo Aluko gave the order after approving an application brought by the Attorney-General of the Federation under Nigeria’s Extradition Act, directing that Folawunmi be held pending the hearing and determination of the extradition proceedings.

Folawunmi is wanted in the United States to face allegations of email compromise and wire fraud, including aiding and abetting, involving about $1.25 million, estimated at over N1.8 billion.

The suspect was arrested in Lagos by operatives of the INTERPOL National Central Bureau attached to the Force Criminal Investigations Department, Alagbon-Ikoyi, acting on the directive of the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun.

The police said the arrest underscores renewed efforts to tackle cross-border cybercrime through intelligence-driven operations and international cooperation.

Court filings show that Folawunmi was indicted by a grand jury of the United States District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee, Nashville Division, in a case filed on November 15, 2021. The indictment, endorsed by US prosecutors, accuses him of orchestrating fraudulent payment diversions through multiple transactions.

According to the charges, the defendant allegedly deceived a company into changing its payment details on at least eight occasions, resulting in the transfer of approximately $1.25 million to accounts linked to the scheme.

Presenting the application, counsel from the Office of the AGF told the court that a remand order was necessary to secure the defendant’s presence while the extradition suit is being heard. Defence counsel, W. Liadi, did not oppose the request but urged the court to fix an early date to enable the defence respond to the application.

Justice Aluko consequently ordered that Folawunmi be remanded in the custody of the Nigerian Correctional Service and adjourned the case to January 21, 2025, for hearing.

In an affidavit in support of the request, sworn to by an official of the International Criminal Justice Cooperation Department in the Office of the AGF, the Federal Government said the United States had formally submitted all required documents seeking Folawunmi’s arrest and surrender.

The affidavit stated that the offences were not political, that the request was not intended to persecute the defendant on grounds of race, religion, nationality or political opinion, and that he would be guaranteed a fair trial if extradited.

It further noted that no similar charges are pending against him in Nigeria, that the alleged offences are serious enough to warrant extradition, and that the request was made in good faith in line with Nigeria’s international obligations.