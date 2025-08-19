The Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered the temporary freezing of four bank accounts linked to the former Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Mele Kyari, over allegations of fraud. Justice Emeka Nwite granted the order after the Economic and ...

The Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered the temporary freezing of four bank accounts linked to the former Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Mele Kyari, over allegations of fraud.

Justice Emeka Nwite granted the order after the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) filed an ex-parte application seeking the restriction.

According to the EFCC, the accounts are currently under investigation in connection with allegations of conspiracy, abuse of office, and money laundering. The commission informed the court that it required additional time to conclude its ongoing probe.

Ruling on the motion, Justice Nwite held that the request was meritorious and subsequently directed the freezing of the accounts. The case was adjourned until September 23 for a progress report.

The affected accounts include: