Justice Akinyemi of the Ogun State High Court has ordered the state government and 75 sacked coronet Obas, to maintain status quo, pending the determination of the substantive suit before the court.

The 75 coronet traditional rulers who were sacked by the administration of Governor Dapo Abiodun have dragged the State Government to the Court to seek redress.

The judge in his ruling on the interlocutory injunction filed by the coronet traditional rulers through their counsel, Olumide Oniyire insisted that the status quo of the appointment of the traditional rulers should be maintained.

Justice Akinyemi explained that the relationship that existed between the claimants and the defendants prior to the termination of their appointments on February 6, 2020 should be maintained pending determination of the suit before the court.

The State Government under the admintration of Ibikunle Amosun on May 13, 2019 confirmed the appointment and upgrading of some community chiefs to coronet Obas but the appointment was upturned by the present admintration on February 6, 2020.

The case has been adjournment till July 7, 2020.