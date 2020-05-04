A federal high court sitting in Abuja has ordered the Kano state government to unseal the Tiamin Rice production company in kano state.

The judgement was given after the kano state government and other respondents in the fundamental human rights suits failed to show up in court for their defence.

Tiamin Rice producer and two others had filed a suit challenging the right of the Kano state government to seal the company over allegation that the rice company premises is situated too close to a covid – 19 isolation center, and also that the fume emitting from the mill is affecting the covid-19 patients.

Delivering judgement in the suit, the presiding judge, justice Okon Abang held that the respondents were given ample opportunity to be heard but failed to make appearance.

The court also noted that the plaintiff has previously been given an exemption by the government to produce more food during the lockdown to Nigerians.

The court therefore ordered the state government to unseal the plaintiff’s property that consequent sealing without proper court order constitutes violation of the their fundamental human rights.