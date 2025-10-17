The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has ordered that the status quo be maintained in the suit filed by the president of the National Youth Council of Nigeria challenging the announcement made by the Corporate Affairs Commission deregistering the council....

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has ordered that the status quo be maintained in the suit filed by the president of the National Youth Council of Nigeria challenging the announcement made by the Corporate Affairs Commission deregistering the council.

Ruling on an ex parte application Justice Binta Nyako ordered that the Registrar General of the Corporate Affairs Commission, the CAC, the Minister of Youth Development, and the Ministry of Youth be put on notice.

All parties are to maintain the status quo ante bellum and the matter is adjourned till 28th October.

The corporate affairs commission was reported to have on 7th October through the ministry of youth development announced the deregistration of the youth organisation.

President of the council Sukubo Sara-Igbe Sukubo filed this suit challenging that decision.