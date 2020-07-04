The Court of Appeal in Abuja is set to deliver judgment in four appeals challenging the election of Yahaya Bello as the Governor of Kogi State.

In the appeal filed by Musa Wada and the Peoples Democratic Party, the appellant alleged that Governor Bello’s election was riddled with illegal thumb printing of ballot papers.

While the petition of Natasha Akpoti and the Social Democratic Party claimed that the election was fraudulent.

The Democratic Peoples Party and Action Peoples Party also want the court to upturn the election of Governor Yahaya Bello on grounds of electoral infractions and irregularities.