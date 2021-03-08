The court of Appeal, Abuja division has reserved judgment in the appeal filed the All Progressive Congress and its chieftain Williams Edobor.

Justice Ahmed Mohammed of the federal high court had on 9th January held that the plaintiffs failed to prove the allegation of forgery beyond reasonable doubt and none of the plaintiffs witness was able to prove the certificates was forged.

Dissatisfied with the judgment of the trial judge the plaintiffs have approach the court of appeal, urging the court to set aside the judgment of the trial court.

In their appellant brief of argument, the APC and its chieftain argued that at the trial court issue of forgery and falsification were raised the court only determined the issue of forgery and left that of falsification.

Counsel to the APC Akin Olujimi noted that the purported degree certificate submitted by governor Obaseki to INEC was false.

Advertisement

In his response Counsel to governor Obaseki argued that based on the pleadings of appellant the false information alleged to be submitted by the respondent was on the fact that he did not graduate from the university of Ibadan in 1979 and he did resign from Afri investment limited.

He stressed that what was not contended at the trial court can not be raised at the appellate court.