The Court of Appeal in Abuja has overturned the judgment of a Federal High Court in Kano voiding the composition of the Kano State Independent Electoral Commission, KASIEC, and the local government election the commission conducted on October 26, 2024.

In three separate judgment, a three-member panel, presided over by Justice Biobele Georgewill, held that the lower court lacked the jurisdiction to entertain cases on the composition of states’ electoral bodies and the qualification of members of such bodies.

The Court of Appeal allowed the three appeals filed by the Kano State Attorney General, the Kano State House of Assembly and KASIEC, striking out the suits filed before the Federal High Court for want of jurisdiction, noting that the proper court with the required jurisdiction is the High Court of Kano State.

The Court of Appeal also overturned another judgment delivered by the same Federal High Court in Kano rejecting the list of candidates submitted to KANSIEC by the Musa Kwakwanso faction of the New Nigeria People’s Party, NNPP, for the last local government election in Kano State.

It added that issues of party leadership and candidates’ nomination were not justiciable.