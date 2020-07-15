Justice Haruna Tsamani of the Ibadan division of the Court of Appeal has set aside the decision of a lower court barring the dissolution of members of the Oyo State Chapter of the Association of Local Government of Nigeria from Office.

The presiding judge who described the previous pronouncement by the state high court as speculative insisted that the claim by the ALGON was ill timed and lacked merit.

Speaking about their day in court, Lead counsel defence team, Niyi Akintola vowed to pursue the case to a logical conclusion.

On the other hand counsel to the Appellant, Kunle Kalejaiye praised the court for its pronouncement which he said would protect governance at the grassroots and move the state forward.

It would be recalled that prior to the inauguration of the Seyi Makinde administration, the Oyo ALGON had approached the court to seek an injunction barring any government institution from forceful removal from office.