The Court of Appeal sitting in Akure, Ondo state has declined to re-enlist an appeal filed by the All Progressives Congress against the judgment of a Federal High Court nullifying the 2022 local government election in Osun state after it was dismissed for lack of prosecution.

The Court dismissed the application for not meeting the conditions to be relisted.

Addressing journalists shortly after the judgement, the Osun state Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Kolapo Alimi said the outcome should put to rest the political imbroglio allegedly created at the third tier of government by the APC.

Mr Alimi said the State Government is awaiting the certified true copy of the ruling which will be served on the attorney General of the federation and all security agencies to allow for PDP elected Council executives to resume work at their various local Government.

But the All Progressives Congress in a statement by the Director of Media and Publicity, Kola Olabisi Urged residents of the State to ignore lies and misinformation of the PDP over the ruling, noting that the judge did not reinstate PDP council executives

The Statement said the Court of appeal reinstated the sanctity of the judgment delivered on the 10th of February in favour of the APC and did not make any order, calling on security agencies to ensure there is no breakdown of law and order.