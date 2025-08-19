The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has granted the request of the Department of the State Service DSS to shield the identities of the witnesses that would give evidence in the trial of the five alleged Al-Shabab terrorists involved in the June 5, 2022 attack at St. Francs Catholic Church, Owo, ...

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has granted the request of the Department of the State Service DSS to shield the identities of the witnesses that would give evidence in the trial of the five alleged Al-Shabab terrorists involved in the June 5, 2022 attack at St. Francs Catholic Church, Owo, Ondo State, in which over 40 worshippers died.

Justice Emeka Nwite granted the request on while delivering in an ex-parte application filed and argued by DSS.

The motion was predicated on the need to protect the witnesses from possible attacks.

Justice Emeka Nwite granted the request and ordered DSS not to reveal names and identities of those to testify in the matter.

The matter was adjourned till September 10th for trial

The five accused persons are Idris Abdulmalik Omeiza, Al Qasim Idris, Jamiu Abdulmalik, Abdulhaleem Idris and Momoh Otuho Abubakar.

Over 40 people were reported to have died in the bomb attack, while over 100 others sustained injuries.

The five defendants were arraigned on August 11th on a nine-count terrorism charge filed by the DSS.

They are accused of being members of Al Shabab terrorist group, belonging to a cell in Kogi State.

The defendants are also alleged to have carried out the attack in furtherance of their religious ideology.

However they had pleaded not guilty when the charge was read to them by an official of the court.