Court grants 5 Dowen College Students bail in Lagos

A Chief Magistrates’ court in the Yaba area of Lagos has granted bail to five students of Dowen College following a charge of conspiracy and homicide made against them by the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti.

The police charged the minors following the alleged murder of their 12-year old schoolmate, Sylvester Oromoni.

On December 9, the five minors were remanded in a juvenile home over the death of their schoolmate on November 30, after he was allegedly attacked in a case of bullying while in school.

The names of the defendants cannot be published because they are underaged.

Among the defence counsel who represented them are a senior advocate of Nigeria, Godwin Omoaka, as well as Ifeoma Eson, Eze Ajibo and Micheal Ayinla.

Chief magistrate Olatunbosun Adeola, who heard the bail application on Tuesday granted them bail in the sum of N1m each. The magistrate also ordered the defendants to produce two sureties each in like sum.

Magistrate Adeola said that one of each of the defendants’ sureties must be their parent, and must swear an affidavit of compliance.

She also held that the passports of all the defendants must be submitted to the court, their residence must be verified by the prosecutor and they must stay within 2km of their residence at all times.